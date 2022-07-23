Trans Man Forcibly Picked Up From Delhi Shelter, Assaulted by Police: Activists

There is also the question of whether Aditya was being forcibly kept in this Garima Greh, as his family alleges.

According to Aditya's case study – a record made when someone new comes to stay at the Garima Greh – accessed by The Quint, he is a 12th pass and has identified as a boy from the beginning. However, his family refused to acknowledge his gender identity and continued to treat him like a girl.

According to the case study, Aditya said that his family had imprisoned him in a room for two years and that he was tortured. He also said that his father beat him every day.

The case study also says that Aditya did not feel safe in his own home and that he spent two days at the Delhi railway station alone before he arrived at the Garima Greh with the help of some friends.