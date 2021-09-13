Father-Son Duo From Bengaluru Erect 14-Feet Tall Statue of PM Modi

A 14-feet-tall statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made using waste material, will be erected in Bangalore soon. Artists Katuru Venkateswara Rao and his son Katuru Ravi from Tenali in Guntur district created the statue together. They started building the 14-feet-tall statue two months ago and it is now finally ready for shipment and installation and will be erected in the city shortly.

When contacted regarding the statue, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that each scrap sculpture was made using waste thrown away by automobile companies and it weighs more than a tonne. The work of making the statue was initially started with the help of nuts and bolts. Metal chains, cogs, wheels, rods, sheets, nuts, bolts and other broken scrap metal pieces were then used in the sculpture. “For Mr. Modi’s statue, we used GI wire also for a better look. His spectacles, hairstyle and beard needed material like GI wires,” he said to The Hindu.