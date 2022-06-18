PM Modi's 'Hiring Spree': Plan to Combat Unemployment or Preparation for 2024?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants his government to go on a hiring spree. The youth of India must see a ray of hope at long last. But before getting giddy with excitement, let's crunch some numbers.

Statement 22 in Budget—Expenditure Profile—provides numbers about strength of civilian employees of the central government, which includes personnel of central armed police forces (CAPFs) like CRPF and civilian staff of the Defence Ministry. Servicemen employed in armed forces are not counted in.

Total civilian staff strength of central government for year 2022 is stated at 34.65 lakh. The staff strength in 2020 and 2021 was 31.80 lakh and 34.53 lakh respectively. Expansion in 2021 was largely in taxation departments.