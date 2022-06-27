'Defending Human Rights Not a Crime': Leaders, Activists on Setalvad's Arrest

A co-petitioner in the Zakia Jafri case, Setalvad testified at the United Nations Commission on International Religious Freedom against the then Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government for its role in the communal violence.

In her petition filed with Zakia Jafri, Setalvad and her organisation CJP demanded a criminal trial of Narendra Modi and 63 other politicians, alleging criminal conspiracy to fan communal tensions in the state in the wake of the Godhra Train Tragedy.

Setalvad was detained by the Crime Branch in Mumbai on Saturday and taken to Ahmedabad later that night.

The action follows the Gujarat Police's First Information Report (FIR) which names Setalvad, Former Director General of Police of Gujarat RB Sreekumar, and suspended IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.