Army Captain, JCO Killed in Accidental Grenade Blast in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

The blast happened when the Indian army troops were on their duty in Mendhar sector late Sunday night.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

Two army men – captain Anand and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh – were killed in an accidental grenade blast which took place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, late Sunday night, officials said on Monday, 18 July.

According to Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO Defence, Jammu, the blast happened when the Indian army troops were on their duty in Mendhar sector.

Quoting sources, Times of India reported that as many as seven soldiers including one officer of the Indian Army were injured in the attack. Officials said that the injured were immediately rushed to Command Hospital in Udhampur via helicopter. However, Captain Anand and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment.

While Captain Anand hails from Champa Nagar area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh is from Pokhar Bhitta village in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district.

Taking to Twitter, the White Knight Corps said that they salute the slain army men for their "supreme sacrifice" during the line of duty.

"GOC @Whiteknight_IA and all Ranks salute brave hearts Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties on the LOC in Mendhar Sector. We offer deepest condolences to their family members," read the tweet by White Knight Corps.

(With inputs from PTI, Times of India.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
