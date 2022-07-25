PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition for 'Obstructing Development Works'

"Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don't like it," he added, stressing in recent times, a trend of keeping "ideology or political interests above the interests of society and the country" is being witnessed.

Drawing attention to the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the country's new President, Modi said, "For the first time after the Independence, a woman from tribal society is going to lead the country."