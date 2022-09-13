Pit Bull Attacks | 'Demonising' Breed Leading to Abandoned Dogs, Say Trainers

Over and above bad upbringing, several veteran dog trainers are also blaming faulty breeding practices, which lead to incidents like in Ghaziabad, where an 11-year-old was bitten by a pit bull and left with over 150 stitches on his face.

The Quint spoke to Tandrali Kuli from Friendicoes, a popular animal shelter in Delhi, who laid emphasis on proper legislature around dog breeding and said, “We don't have good laws for breeding. So, anyone is breeding anything they want to. No one is stopping them.”

She further said, “ No one in the public has knowledge. There is no awareness, no interest, and no sensitivity to even know about it.”

She attributed such attacks to improper handling and said, “Unfortunately, a lot of them (pit bull attack incidents) are because of wrong handling or because their needs are not met.”