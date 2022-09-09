Ghaziabad: Pit Bull Attack Leaves 11-Year-Old With 150 Stitches, FIR Registered

In another incident of an attack by a pet dog, an 11-year-old boy was mauled by a pit bull in Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, police said. The incident took place on 3 September.

The dog's owner had taken the dog for a walk in a park where the child was playing. The dog escaped and attacked the child, according to The Indian Express.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the dog knocking down the child before mauling him. The child was later rescued by the nearby people.

"There are about 150 stitches on his face….his neck is also injured. I cannot even look at the photos (of the injury). The people are raising such dangerous dogs… our children are not safe,” the newspaper quoted the the boy’s father as saying in a statement.