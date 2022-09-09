Ghaziabad: Pit Bull Attack Leaves 11-Year-Old With 150 Stitches, FIR Registered
The owner of the dog was fined Rs 5,000 by the municipal corporation for not registering the pet.
In another incident of an attack by a pet dog, an 11-year-old boy was mauled by a pit bull in Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, police said. The incident took place on 3 September.
The dog's owner had taken the dog for a walk in a park where the child was playing. The dog escaped and attacked the child, according to The Indian Express.
The CCTV footage of the incident shows the dog knocking down the child before mauling him. The child was later rescued by the nearby people.
"There are about 150 stitches on his face….his neck is also injured. I cannot even look at the photos (of the injury). The people are raising such dangerous dogs… our children are not safe,” the newspaper quoted the the boy’s father as saying in a statement.
Bystanders rescued the boy from the dog’s clutches but it had already severely bitten the boy across his face.
Owner Penalised for Not Registering Pet, FIR Registered
The owner of the dog was fined Rs 5,000 by the municipal corporation for not registering the pet, according to NDTV.
"When we came to know about the incident, we went to the area and found that the owner of the dog had not registered it with us. He was fined Rs 5,000,” Dr Anuj Kumar Singh, Chief Deputy Veterinary Officer, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, told The Indian Express.
An FIR in connection with the incident was registered at the Madhuban Bapudham Police Station under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Increase in Pit Bull Attacks
Several incidents of pet dogs attacking people taken place in the recent past. On 5 September , a minor boy was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension locality of Ghaziabad.
The incident occurred when the child was returning from his tuition. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the lift.
The owner of the dog was booked earlier this week. Last month, a 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly mauled by a pet dog, a pit bull in Gurgaon’s Civil Lines area.
In July, an elderly woman in Lucknow was mauled to death by her pit bull, who kept biting and attacking the elderly owner for over an hour before she died of the injuries.
(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express.)
