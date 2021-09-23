East Delhi and Noida Make It Mandatory to Register Pets: How To Do It?
For the registration process, owners need to provide details like the pet's name, sex, breed, and photographs.
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Noida Authority have made it compulsory for people in their jurisdiction to register their pets on the authorised online portal.
A fine will be levied if one fails to register their pets on the portals of their respective civic bodies.
How can you register your pet? What is the rule? Here's all you need to know.
Where can I register my pet(s)?
People in the East Delhi jurisdiction can go to the following link for the registration of their pets: https://mcdonline.nic.in/vtlpetedmc/web/citizen/inf
Noida residents can visit the ‘Noida Pet Registration App’ available on Google Play Store.
What is the motive behind this?
The motive of the registration is to maintain a database of pet owners, restrict illegal dog breeding centers, control the spread of diseases by tracking the vaccination schedules of the pet, said a report in The Indian Express.
Which are the pets I can register?
The current registration drive is only for pet dogs and cats.
Is there a fee for the registration?
Owners under Noida Authority need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. The registration will have to be renewed every year.
Owners in East Delhi need to pay the prescribed fees by EDMC through an online medium while filling the application form.
What is the fine if I fail to register my pet?
There is no clarity on this yet. Watch out this space for more information.
What are the documents required while registering?
The owners are supposed to upload three photographs – two of the pet alone and one picture together.
Photograph of the owner
An identity proof
Digital signature
Pet’s vaccination certificates
Additionally, owners will have to provide details like the pet’s name, age, breed, sex, vaccination details along with their own name, phone number, address and type of home.
How long can one go without registering their pets?
The civic body authorities have given a time of two months to complete the registration process.
Failing to do so, the authorities will start taking action. People will have to get their pets registered within 15 days of ownership.
If the owner of the registered pet dies or if the pet is adopted/bought, then the authority will have to be informed within 15 days.
What are the responsibilities of registered pet owners?
The owners are not supposed to leave their pets unattended in public areas.
The pet is not allowed to defecate on roads, streets, parks etc.
The owner should make sure that the neighbours or any other individual does not get disturbed by their pet.
Running a dog breeding center is prohibited in residential areas.
