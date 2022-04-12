As Shehbaz Sharif Becomes the New Pakistan PM, What Does It Mean for India?

On 11 April, Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan after his predecessor Imran Khan was booted off unceremoniously through a no-confidence vote.

After 3 years and 8 months in office and a lot of attempts to stay in power, Khan ultimately shared the same fate as the 21 Pakistan PMs before him, none of whom were able to complete a five-year term.

Sharif, who was leading the charge against Imran Khan in Pakistan's parliament, was elected unopposed shortly after, but as the new Prime Minister, he is going to be inheriting an economic crisis, along with ruffled foreign relations with the US and a rise of militancy in the country.

But as he takes up the new mantle, what is the perception surrounding Shehbaz Sharif as a politician and administrator? How is his approach to foreign policy expected to be different from Imran Khan's? And most importantly, as Pakistan goes through this political reconfiguration, what will it mean for India and the changing geopolitics?

Our guest in this episode is Dr Sameer Patil, a Senior Fellow at ORF Mumbai.

Tune in!