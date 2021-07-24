No Record of Farmer Deaths During Protests Against Farm Laws: Govt

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, 23 July, said that the Union government has no record of farmers who have died during the ongoing protest against the three contentious agricultural laws that had been introduced by the Centre in September 2020.

Responding to a question tabled in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government was aware of the number of farmers who have died during the protest that began last year, Tomar said "The Government of India has no such record."

"However, Government of India during discussion with farmers’ union appealed to them that children and elders especially women should be allowed to go home in view of the cold prevailing at that time and COVID situation," he added.