Amendments Doesn’t Mean Laws Are Wrong: Agriculture Min in Parl

As the Opposition cornered the Modi government over the farm laws for the fourth consecutive day in the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, 5 February said that the Centre willing to make amendments in the laws does not mean they are flawed.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Tomar said that the farmers are being misled when it comes to the three contentious farm laws.

“I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it does not mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed,” he said, as quoted by ANI.