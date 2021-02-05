Amendments Doesn’t Mean Laws Are Wrong: Agriculture Min in Parl
“Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if laws are implemented,” Tomar Said in Parliament.
As the Opposition cornered the Modi government over the farm laws for the fourth consecutive day in the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, 5 February said that the Centre willing to make amendments in the laws does not mean they are flawed.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Tomar said that the farmers are being misled when it comes to the three contentious farm laws.
“I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it does not mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
“Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if these laws are implemented. Let me know if there is a single provision in Contract Farming law which allows any trader to snatch away the land of any farmer,” he added.
‘Modi Govt Transformed Agricultural Sector’: Tomar
Highlighting the pro-farmer schemes of the Centre over the years, Tomar siaid that the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages.
“We continuously increased the fund for MGNREGA. When COVID-19 hit the country, we raised the fund allocation to MGNREGA from Rs 61,000 crores to Rs 1.115 lakh crores. More than 10 crore people were provided employment,” he said.
“We have started to provide MSP, 50% more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector,” ANI quoted him as saying.
He further said that the measures taken by the government like transporting fruits and vegetable via rail and establishment of cold storages has helped the agricultural sector.
“Our efforts are that farmers' incomes are doubled and contribution of agriculture to GDP increases rapidly,” Tomar said, adding that PM Modi is committed towards the welfare of farmers.
Opposition Corners Government
Several Opposition leaders continued their attack on the government over the farm laws in the Parliament on Friday.
Congress MP Anand Sharma farmers were forced to take up the fight and the centre is responsible for the situation in Delhi.
“Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. Government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests,” he said.
“We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the Jan 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation & it should be investigated,” ANI quoted Sharma as saying.
BSP MP Satish Mishra slammed the measures being taken by the Delhi police at the protest sites and said that the government hasn’t taken such measures even at the Pakistan border.
“Nails have been fixed near the protest sites. I think govt would not have made this kind of preparation at Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation. I urge you to shun ego and repeal the three laws,” he said.
“You have dug up trenches to suppress farmers' stir. You've not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation,” Mishra said, as quoted by ANI
As the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, the Parliament has seen several adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session that began on 29 January.
(With inputs from ANI.)
