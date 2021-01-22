Farmers, Ministers at Vigyan Bhawan as 11th Round of Talks Begin
The farmers on Thursday had rejected the Centre’s proposal to suspend the farm laws for a mutually-agreed period.
The 11th round of talks between the farmers’ leaders and the Centre over the government’s contentious new farm laws began on Friday, 22 January, at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are attending the meeting on behalf of the Centre.
The government’s strategy was to throw net at us, to hide poison inside sweets. They want to end protests somehow, said SS Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee ahead of Friday’s meeting.
Farmers unions on Thursday rejected the proposal put forth by the government to suspend the farm laws for a mutually-agreed period. A day earlier, the central government, during the tenth round of talks with protesting farmers proposed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court to put a hold on the three farm laws for one-and-a-half years.
Notably, the proposal to keep the farm laws in abeyance needs to be seen in light of the Punjab Assembly elections that are scheduled for early next year.
Speaking about Friday’s round of talks with the Centre, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary, Hannan Mollah, said, “There isn't much expectation. Government made proposals which we took to the leadership and general body. After discussion, almost unitedly they rejected proposals. Government must understand the movement's mood and work accordingly,” quoted ANI.
Mollah also broached the issue of the farmers’ Republic Day Tractor Rally to ANI, saying “Kisans (farmers) have started coming to the outer Ring Road and they will come. We can't change the program. The rally will be held as declared.”
The issue of the Kisan tractor rally will likely be raised in the meeting on Friday. The agitating farmers have said that the tractor march scheduled for 26 January will progress as planned.
Farmer representatives have been meeting Haryana and Delhi Police officials seeking permission for a tractor rally on Republic Day, but the police have been telling them that there will be security concerns.
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly two months at various points of Delhi-NCR’s borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.
(With inputs from ANI.)
