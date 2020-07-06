NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Davinder Singh for Hizb Conspiracy

On 11 January, the J&K Police apprehended a vehicle in which two “dreaded terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen” were travelling: the terror outfit’s Shopian and Ganderbal commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, as well as Rafi Ahmad Rather. In the car with them were Davinder Singh (referred to as Devender Singh in the NIA press release) and an advocate named Irfan Shafi Mir.

Their car was stopped on the road from Srinagar to Jammu, and during a search of the vehicle, the J&K Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, three pistols and a cache of ammunitions and explosives, the NIA stated.

The case was transferred to the NIA on 17 January. After interrogating the four arrested men, they conducted searches at 15 places in J&K. Three more men, including Mushtaq’s younger brother, were arrested from January to April for being part of what the NIA terms a “conspiracy to extend support to the banned terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen by way of raising and transferring funds to the HM militants, harbouring them and supplying them arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out subversive activities”.

They allege that the Pakistan-based leadership of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (including Sayeed Salahudeen, Amir Khan, Khursheed Alam and Nazar Mehmood) have been conspiring with the “Pakistani establishment”, including ISI officials such as Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary and Sohail Abbas. The conspiracy involved identifying ways to fund, arm and sustain the banned terror outfit’s operations in J&K.