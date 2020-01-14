Davinder Singh: 10 Highlights of a Controversial Past & Present

Once on the other side of the table and dictating the line of questioning, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh has now made national headlines after being arrested on Saturday, 11 January, while allegedly ferrying two wanted terrorists to Jammu – the banned Hizbul Mujaideen Naveed Baba who was its district commander and Altaf, who was working as overground worker for terror outfits besides being an unidentified lawyer.

Once a decorated officer and next in line for the post of Superintendent of Police, Singh will now be treated at par with terrorists, said J&K IGP Vinay Kumar.

From providing a safe haven to terrorists at his own residence to allegedly accepting a sum of Rs 12 lakhs, Singh’s latest arrest and interrogation has raised questions on J&K security forces, forcing spotlight on the integrity of the forces.

Here are a few key highlights related to Davinder Singh’s arrest in J&K on 11 January.