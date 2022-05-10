BJP's Biggest Weakness Today Is Their Dependance on Modi: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday, 10 May appeared for an online discussion with The Indian Express Group executive director Anant Goenka and The Indian Express national opinion editor Vandita Mishra, providing insights into Congress' steady decline, Bharatiya Janata Party's winning streaks, and his shifting role in Indian politics.

On being asked what the BJP's biggest weakness at present was, Kishor opined that it was the party's dependence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His interaction at the Express e.Adda comes at a time when his recent decision to not join the Congress has created waves within the Indian political mainstream, giving way to speculations about his plans ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, after hinting entry into Bihar's active politics, Kishor asserted that he would work for the state in the capacity of a "political activist" in the coming months and announced that he would embark on a padyatra of over 3,000 km across to meet the people of Bihar.

Here are the 10 big things that Kishor said on Tuesday: