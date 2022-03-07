Modi Seeks Zelenskyy’s Support in Evacuation of Indians, Will Speak to Putin Too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone on Monday, 7 March, as per government sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Appreciating the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi, thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals.

The two leaders further discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, with the call lasting for about 35 minutes, as per sources quoted by ANI.