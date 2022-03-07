Ukraine Row: UK Intel Says Russian Troops Made 'Minimal Advances' Over Weekend

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 12th day, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom in its latest intelligence report, claimed that Russian troops made "minimal ground advances" over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Ukraine’s Sumy, were told to "be ready to leave on short notice" by the Indian Embassy on the night of 6 March.

The embassy said in a tweet, "Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava."

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today, 7 March, according to government sources.