Ukraine Row: UK Intel Says Russian Troops Made 'Minimal Advances' Over Weekend
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 12th day, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom in its latest intelligence report, claimed that Russian troops made "minimal ground advances" over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Ukraine’s Sumy, were told to "be ready to leave on short notice" by the Indian Embassy on the night of 6 March.
The embassy said in a tweet, "Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava."
Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today, 7 March, according to government sources.
UK intel said Russian troops made minimal advances over the weekend
Indian students in Sumy told to "be ready to leave on short notice".
PM Modi and President Zelenskyy to speak on the phone today.
In a passionate speech, Zelenskyy said that he will not forgive Russian troops for committing atrocities on Ukrainian soil.
New Zealand to Slap New Sanctions on Russia
The New Zealand government, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, said on Monday, 7 March, that it would apply sweeping new sanctions on Russian "people, services, companies, and assets related to those in Russia who are responsible for or associated with the invasion, or that are of economic or strategic relevance to Russia, including oligarchs".
Russia Warns Nations Against Hosting Ukraine's Aircraft
The Russian Defence Ministry on 6 March warned Ukraine's neighbouring nations, including Romania, against hosting a Ukranian combat aircraft, claiming that it could lead to armed conflict.
"We know for sure that Ukrainian combat aircraft have flown to Romania and other neighbouring countries. The use of the airfield network of these countries for basing Ukrainian military aviation with the subsequent use of force against Russia's army can be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, as quoted by AFP.
Australia's PM Urges China to Act on Russia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated on Monday, 7 March, that China must stick to its declarations regarding the promotion of world peace, and join the global effort to stop Russia from destroying Ukraine.
"China has long claimed to have a role as one of the major powers in the world and to be a contributor to global peace and stability. No country will have a bigger impact on concluding this terrible war in Ukraine than China," Morrison said, as quoted by Reuters.
Indian Student Shot at in Kyiv Enters Poland
Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, entered Poland on Monday, 7 March.
Puneet Singh Chandhok, who is the president of the Indian World Forum, said that "Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland. Indian diplomats [were] present with him. He has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish Red Cross on the border."
