Nalchar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting in Tripura Today
Nalchar Election Result Live Updates
Nalchar Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: It’s time for the results of the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. For all the important live updates on the Tripura Assembly election results, click here.
The BJP is contesting the alliance along with its ally IPFT. The alliance is contesting in all 60 seats.
The Left Front has joined hands with the Congress, and their coalition too is fighting in all 60 seats.
Then, there’s the newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) too is contesting in several constituencies across the state.
Apart from these major players, there are 58 independent candidates in the fray as well.
Let’s now move on to the Nalchar Assembly constituency in Tripura, which falls under the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat.
Nalchar Results
In Nalchar constituency, it is a fight between Kishor Barman from the BJP-IPFT alliance, Tapan Das from the Left-Congress alliance, and Lutan Das of the Trinamool Congress.
In 2018, the seat had been won by BJP. The winning candidate was Subhash Chandra Das. The CPM candidate Tapan Chandra Das had come in second place.
In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by Tapan Chandra Das of the CPM. The INC candidate Uttam Das had come in second place.
The 2023 Tripura Assembly Election
Voting for the 60 constituencies in the 2023 Tripura election took place in a single phase on 16 February.
In all, there were 259 candidates in the fray, including 31 women. In 2018, the total number of candidates was 297.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 28,14,584 registered voters in Tripura, of which 14,15,233 are male voters and 13,99,289 are female voters. There are also 62 registered transgender voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 94,815 voters
20-29 years: 6,21,505 voters
30-39 years: 7,14,866 voters
40-59 years: 9,81,089 voters
60-79 years: 3,64,324 voters
In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, BJP had won 36 seats and its ally IPFT won eight seats, ending the 20-year rule of CPI(M) in the state. BJP leader Biplab Deb had taken charge as the chief minister of the state. Deb, however, was replaced by Manik Saha as the CM in 2022.
