Manipur Elections: CM Biren Singh Wins Heingang Seat for Fifth Time
BJP looks set to be the largest party by far in the 60-member Assembly.
Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has won his Legislative Assembly seat of Heingang in the Manipur state elections 2022 by a margin of over 18,000 votes.
The Election Commission declared the result for the Heingang seat, taking the Bharatiya Janata Party's tally to ten seats, with confirmed leads in another 12.
Singh, who was appointed chief minister after the last state elections in 2017, had secured 24,814 votes as of 3.20 pm on 10 March, amounting to 78.54 percent of the vote.
A former footballer and then journalist, N Biren Singh initially joined politics in Manipur with the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party, contesting and winning the Heingang seat in 2002.
He joined the Congress and became a minister of state in 2003 in the Congress government of the state. He would go on to win the Heingang seat, now as the Congress candidate, in 2007 and 2012 as well.
Singh was part of the revolt against former Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in October 2016, resigning from the Assembly and the party. He formally joined the BJP on 17 October 2016 and became CM after the state elections the following year.
Even as celebrations began at Biren Singh's residence, he refused to confirm if he would be the chief minister of the government again. "We'll take time to stake a claim to form the government, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on CM's face, we'll focus on PM Modi's mantra of inclusive development," reported ANI.
There are 60 seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which means any party/coalition needs 31 seats to form the government. The BJP is leading in 25 seats according to latest trends, and is expected to be able to form the necessary alliances to stake its claim.
Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh is leading in Thoubal constituency but the Congress has only won two seats and has a confirmed a lead in only one other seat at this time.
Addressing a virtual poll rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the days to come, the BJP government will create a Rs 100-crore Manipur start-up fund as well as two special economic zones, reported News18.
