ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher Dies After Getting Caught in Lift Doors in Mumbai's Malad

Fernandes, 26, had joined the school a few months ago in July 2022 as an assistant teacher.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Teacher Dies After Getting Caught in Lift Doors in Mumbai's Malad
i

A 26-year-old teacher died after getting stuck in the doors of a lift at St Mary's English School in Mumbai's Malad West on Friday, 16 September.

The deceased, identified as Jenel Fernandes, was rushed to the nearby Lifeline Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced brought dead up on arrival there.

At around 1 pm, Fernandes was waiting to use the lift on the sixth floor to get to the school's staff room on the second floor, said the police. When she entered the lift, its doors closed on her, reported NDTV.

Staff members rushed to her aid and dragged her out, but Fernandes was severely injured by then.

Fernandes, a resident of Nalasopara, had joined the school in June 2022 and was an assistant teacher there, as per The Times of India.

Also Read

The Rainfall in Mumbai Doesn’t Seem To Stop, Just Like the Memes!

The Rainfall in Mumbai Doesn’t Seem To Stop, Just Like the Memes!
ADVERTISEMENT

Her father-in-law told TOI that they found out about the incident after a person from their community, employed in the same area as Jenel, informed them about it.

An accidental death report has been registered in the case, Malad Senior Inspector Ravindra Adane told TOI. He said that they would check everything from the CCTV cameras inside the lift and building to the lift's maintenance documents before they "decide further course of action."

(With inputs from Times of India and NDTV.)

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh: Pet Dog Bites Boy in Elevator As Owner Looks on; Case Filed

Uttar Pradesh: Pet Dog Bites Boy in Elevator As Owner Looks on; Case Filed

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Mumbai   Elevator mishap   School Teacher 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×