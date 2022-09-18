Teacher Dies After Getting Caught in Lift Doors in Mumbai's Malad

A 26-year-old teacher died after getting stuck in the doors of a lift at St Mary's English School in Mumbai's Malad West on Friday, 16 September.

The deceased, identified as Jenel Fernandes, was rushed to the nearby Lifeline Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced brought dead up on arrival there.

At around 1 pm, Fernandes was waiting to use the lift on the sixth floor to get to the school's staff room on the second floor, said the police. When she entered the lift, its doors closed on her, reported NDTV.

Staff members rushed to her aid and dragged her out, but Fernandes was severely injured by then.

Fernandes, a resident of Nalasopara, had joined the school in June 2022 and was an assistant teacher there, as per The Times of India.