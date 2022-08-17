‘Moral Duty To Get Best Deal’: Jaishankar Defends India's Buying of Russian Oil
“Europe is buying much more from the Middle East and other sources who would have supplied India,” he said.
Addressing criticism directed towards India for buying oil from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 16 August, said that the current situation is such where every country will try striking the best possible deal for its citizens.
The foreign minister, during his interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok, said:
“We are not doing it in a defensive way. We are being very open and honest about our interests. I have a country which has a per capita income of two thousand dollars. These are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation, my moral duty to actually ensure that I get them the best deal.”
He said that the world has somewhat accepted New Delhi’s position because it did not defend its decision, but made other countries realise its obligation to the Indian people.
During the interaction, he was asked about the Indo-US relationship in the backdrop of India continuing to purchase oil from Russia.
He said that several traditional suppliers are diverting their supplies to Europe as the continent is buying less oil from Russia.
“Europe is buying much more from the Middle East and other sources who would have supplied India,” he responded to a query.
He arrived in Thailand on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting As both countries celebrate 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Indian foreign minister arrived in Thailand on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting.
He said that countries, including the United States, know New Delhi’s position and will "move on with that."
India’s Rising Oil Imports From Russia
Jaishankar has defended India’s imports of Russian oil on several public platforms in the past as well. During a 2+2 ministerial dialogue in the US in April, he said that India’s oil purchases from Russia in a month is probably less than Europe’s in an afternoon.
India has stepped up its oil imports from Russia since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February. Reuters reported that imports surged to close to 950,000 barrels per day in June.
(With inputs from Reuters)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.