Modi in UAE: Why India Is in a Unique Position in Middle Eastern Quad

Shortly before these visits, Israel was in the headlines for signing a free trade agreement with the UAE, whose pragmatic leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had shaken up regional geopolitics when his country became the first Gulf state and only the third Arab state to normalise relations with Israel in 2020. On its heels, Bahrain, a Gulf kingdom, Morocco, an Arab kingdom, and Sudan normalised relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia, the leader of the Muslim world, is expected to soon follow suit.

This is the first agreement of its kind that Israel signed with an Arab country. It envisions stepping up non-oil trade to about $10 billion in the next five years. Just before this agreement, the UAE had entered into its first-ever similar agreement with India, signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is intended and expected to take bilateral trade to $100 billion. Already, the UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and a major strategic partner since 2017. Ties, dating back well over a millennium, have become almost legendary, encompassing almost every field, from migration to economics, energy to food security, business to counter-terrorism, and defence to security.