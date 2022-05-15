Khargone: Month After Ram Navami Violence, District Collector, SP Transferred

A month after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the state administration has transferred the district collector, superintendent of [olice (SP), and area's additional superintendent of police (ASP).

The major reshuffle came late on Saturday, 14 May.

The collector, Anugraha P, has been transferred as an officer on special duty (OSD) at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi. Ratlam district collector Kumar Purshottam will replace Anugraha, reported news agency IANS.