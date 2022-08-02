3 Monkeypox Cases in Delhi, 8 in India, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

"No disease should be taken lightly. In case of monkeypox disease as well, awareness is important. Indian government has constituted a task force under NITI Aayog. It happens through deep contact. One should take all precautions. However, there is no need to be scared," the health minister was further quoted as saying.

On Monday, 1 August, a 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox, news agency ANI reported.

Dr Suresh Kumar from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital told ANI that the man has "maculopapular and vesiculopustular rashes over the thighs, face, etcetera."