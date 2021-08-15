Modi in I-Day Speech: Politics of Othering and Distortion of History

Although the annual prime ministerial speech at the Red Fort on Independence Day has evolved into a keenly anticipated event due to new programmes that are traditionally announced, the political content in these is also important, more so for Narendra Modi because of his belief in the dictum of politics first.

But, in the second I-Day speech in the post-pandemic period, Prime Minister Modi's principal political message was communicated to people almost twenty-four hours prior to his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

For this, he chose Twitter, the platform in news in recent days for straightaway locking the account of Rahul Gandhi.