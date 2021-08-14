14 August Will Be Observed As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi stressed the need to remove the 'poison of social divisions'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices during that period.
The Prime Minister further said that the pain of Partition can never be forgotten.
"Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi further said, "May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."
India will be celebrating the 75th year of Independence on Sunday. The day is recognised as that of national pride and honour, with the Prime Minister hoisting the flag and addressing the country from the Red Fort every year. A day prior to Independence Day, the President of the country delivers a televised ‘address to the nation’.
