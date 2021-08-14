Day After 'Dangerous Game' Jibe, Twitter Unlocks Rahul Gandhi's Account: Report
"Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been unlocked," a party official has said.
Twitter on Saturday, 14 August, restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's account after it was suspended for tweeting photos of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit rape victim.
"Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been unlocked," a party official told news agency PTI. He also added that the accounts of a few other leaders, suspended along with Gandhi's, have also been restored, PTI reported.
'Attack On Democratic Structure': Gandhi
A day after Twitter locked the accounts of the Congress party and a number of its leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 13 August, posted a video on YouTube registering his protest against the action, for which the party has inculpated the BJP.
"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video titled 'Twitter's dangerous game'.
"By shutting down my Twitter, they're interfering in our political process. A company is making its business to define our politics. And as a politician, I don't like that."Rahul Gandhi
Twitter's Response
Twitter has denied any influence and said that their rules are enforced "judiciously and impartially".
"We have taken proactive action on several hundred of tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options," the social media platform told The Quint.
It added that some private information are high risk and said that Twitter's aim is "always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.