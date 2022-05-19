3 Dead, 11 Injured As Truck Runs Over Migrant Labourers in Haryana's Jhajjar
The mishap occurred on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, where 18 labourers were sleeping.
Three migrant labourers were killed and 11 others were injured after a truck ran over them while they were sleeping, in Haryana's Jhajjar on Thursday, 19 May.
The truck lost control and ran over the labourers near a toll plaza in Jhajjar district, NDTV reported. Three of them died on the spot, and the injured were rushed to a hospital.
Some 18 labourers who had been working at a nearby construction site were sleeping on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway when the incident took place on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred 2 km away from the Aasodha toll plaza.
Meanwhile, visuals of the truck overturning and the dead bodies are circulating on social media. The truck driver has reportedly escaped but the registration number of the truck was tracked down. Investigation is underway.
"The owner has informed that there were two drivers and a helper. We now know their names and efforts are on to arrest them soon," Amit Yashwardhan, a senior police officer, informed NDTV.
Labourers Set Up Barricades, Reflectors To Alert Vehicles
The officer told NDTV that the migrant workers were working on a bridge.
"Their names have not been confirmed yet, but we know that they were from two districts of Uttar Pradesh," Yashwardhan said.
The cause or reasons for the incident are not known yet. However, the officer suspects that the driver may have been sleepy or intoxicated before he lost control, since the workers had also set up barricades and reflectors to signal vehicles passing by.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
