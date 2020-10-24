The Migrant Worker Law That India Forgot: The ISMW Act Of 1979

Other measures to support migrant workers during lockdown also proved to be inadequate. In May, the government started the Atma Nirbhar scheme to provide free ration for migrant workers who had no ration card. But this scheme lasted just two months.

In July, Narendra Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till November, promising free food grain to those who come under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and to Priority Household or PHH ration card holders. But to avail of this a migrant worker would need a ration card.

The PM claimed that PMGKAY would help 8 crore migrant workers across the country.

But the question is - How would a migrant worker in the city benefit from this scheme without a ration card?

The government enacts laws and announces schemes to serve our migrant workers but doesn’t do enough to ensure that they actually benefit from them. Is that fair?

For instance, shouldn’t the government have extended the Atma Nirbhar scheme for migrant workers well beyond June?

Will the visible suffering of India’s migrant workers be a wake-up call for the Labour Ministry and push them to actually implement the ISMW Act?