6 Killed As Bus Runs Over Migrant Workers Walking Home in West UP
Six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being run over by a Uttar Pradesh state bus late on the night of Wednesday 13 May.
The accident is said to have taken place at Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur state highway at around 11 PM.
The victims are said to have been trying to walk their way back home to Gopalganj in Bihar from Punjab, where they were working as labourers.
According to Indian Express, the police have identified the deceased as Harek Singh (51) and his son Vikas (22), Guddu (18), Vasudev (22), Harish (28) and Virendra (28). At least three other people are said to have been injured.
“We received information around 11 pm that a group of persons walking on the NH-9 highway had been hit by a bus. On reaching the spot, we were told by locals that the people were migrants, which we are in the process of verifying. Six people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while two have been referred to Meerut. A case of negligence will be filed against the driver,” the report quotes Anil Kaparvan, SHO Kotwali police station, Muzaffarnagar, as having said.
