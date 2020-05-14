6 Killed As Bus Runs Over Migrant Workers Walking Home in West UP

The victims are said to have been trying to walk their way back home to Gopalganj in Bihar from Punjab, where they were working as labourers.

According to Indian Express, the police have identified the deceased as Harek Singh (51) and his son Vikas (22), Guddu (18), Vasudev (22), Harish (28) and Virendra (28). At least three other people are said to have been injured.