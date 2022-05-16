Adani Group To Acquire Switzerland's Holcim Stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd

"Not only is India expected to remain one of the world's largest demand-driven economies for several decades, but India also continues to be the world's second-largest cement market and yet has less than half of the global average per capita cement consumption," Adani said.

"In statistical comparison, China's cement consumption is over 7x that of India's. When these factors are combined with the several adjacencies of our existing businesses that include the Adani Group's ports and logistics business, energy business, and real estate business, we believe that we will be able to build a uniquely integrated and differentiated business model and set ourselves up for significant capacity expansion," he continued.

Adani added, "Holcim's global leadership in cement production and sustainability best practices brings to us some of the cutting-edge technologies that will allow us to accelerate the path to greener cement production."