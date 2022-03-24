Adani, L&T Among Firms That Are Keen to Build Satellite Launchers, Says Centre
To encourage participation of private sector, NSIL asked Indian Industry to submit proposals for building five PSLVs
Adani Enterprises Limited and L&T are part of the two consortia led by state run enterprises that have showed keen interest in building the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the rocket used by ISRO to put satellites in orbit, Centre said on Thursday, 24 March, reported news agency PTI.
While one of the two consortia, comprises Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Turbro, the other is an association of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).
Responding to a question posed in Rajya Sabha by NCP member Vandana Chavan, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that both the consortia have submitted techno commercial proposals for constructing PSLVs, adding that government run Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) too had submitted the said proposal for "end-to-end-realisation" of PSLV.
To encourage participation of private sector in the field of space, New Space India Limited (NSIL), which functions under Department of Space had asked Indian Industry to submit proposals for building five PSLVs
The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) functions as a bridge between the private parties participating in the space sector and ISRO.
Besides promoting, handholding and authorising the activities of the private sector, the organisation also shares technical facilities and expertise from ISRO to them.
The government had for the first time, opened the entire spectrum of space operations for the private sector participation in the year 2020. Since then, as many as 48 applications have been received by IN-SPACe from private players for carrying out space operations.
All of those applications, he said, are being processed and appropriate action would be taken.
(With inputs from PTI.)
