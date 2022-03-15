MediaOne Case: SC Stays Centre's Order Banning Malayalam Channel's Broadcast

MediaOne had moved the top court after the Kerala High Court upheld the ban imposed on it by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



The division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali noted when certain issues with respect to the security of the state are concerned, the government is at liberty to decline to renew the permission granted, without disclosing the complete reasons for the non-renewal.

The high court on 2 March dismissed the appeals filed by the channel's management and journalists challenging a 9 February single-bench order, which refused to lift the ban.