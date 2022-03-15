MediaOne Case: SC Stays Centre's Order Banning Malayalam Channel's Broadcast
The apex court has allowed MediaOne to continue operations as it was operating prior to ban of telecast order.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 15 March, stayed the 31 January order of the Centre banning the telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on national security grounds.
The apex court has allowed MediaOne to continue operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast order issued by the Centre.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli had agreed to list the petition for hearing on 11 March.
MediaOne had moved the top court after the Kerala High Court upheld the ban imposed on it by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali noted when certain issues with respect to the security of the state are concerned, the government is at liberty to decline to renew the permission granted, without disclosing the complete reasons for the non-renewal.
The high court on 2 March dismissed the appeals filed by the channel's management and journalists challenging a 9 February single-bench order, which refused to lift the ban.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.