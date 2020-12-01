Canadian Leaders’ Remarks on Farmer Protests ‘Ill-Informed’: MEA

Several hours after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s remarks on the ongoing farmer protests, the spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, on Tuesday, 1 December, said that some comments made by Canadian leaders were “ill-informed” and “unwarranted, especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country.”

“We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes.” Srivastava told ANI.

Besides Srivastava, Shiv Sena’s deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also of the opinion that the farmers protests were India’s “internal issue”, which means they do not warrant an opinion from other world leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister is the first international head of government to speak out in support of the farmers protest against the NDA-government’s newly introduced agriculture laws.