Manipur Stand-Off: Mob Blocks Indian Army's Counter-Insurgency Operation

The Indian Army released 12 alleged insurgents after the intervention of a women-led mob in Manipur.

Know more: The incident took place on Saturday, 24 June, in Itham village located within the state's Imphal East district, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The alleged insurgents who were caught and released belonged to a banned group called Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), the report said.

They were found to be in possession of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores, according to an army spokesperson.

Peer pressure? While the army's operation to nab the alleged insurgents was successful, here's what happened next: