Yeh Jo India Hai Na: Manipur's 'Mann Ki Baat' is Choose Engagement, Not Silence

Unfortunately, it seems the political spin doctors and political pundits who may have the PM’s ear, don’t see any win-win in Manipur for the PM. They possibly believe, that If he reached out to the Meiteis and Kukis, asking them to end the violence and come to a negotiation table, and IF that reach-out failed, it would damage the PM’s image as the nation’s Troubleshooter #1.

But should ‘fear of failure’ and misplaced perceptions of ‘image management’ determine what issues the Prime Minister should choose to talk or not talk about? If yes, then, as the saying goes, and as we are all in a ‘Yankee’ mood – ‘Houston, we have a problem!’

And let’s be clear, ‘choices’ are being made, constantly. During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ the PM did ‘choose’ to talk about the Emergency imposed by then PM Indira Gandhi on 25th June 1975, and how it trampled all over democracy, imprisoning dissenters, opposition leaders, and muzzling the media. And again, during his US state visit, the PM did ‘choose’ to lead Yoga Day celebrations in a massive photo-op at the United Nations headquarters in New York.