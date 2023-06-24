Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs All-Party Meet On Manipur Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meet in New Delhi on Saturday, 24 June, on the situation in Manipur.
The meeting began at around 3 pm on Saturday.
Shah had earlier visited the violence-hit state on 29 May to meet several several stakeholders, including members of the Kuki and Meitei communities. The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since 3 May, during which at least 90 people have been killed.
Meanwhile, the Congress has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state and Central government over the situation, and has alleged that the saffron party has not been able to maintain peace in the state.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the timing of the all-party meeting, saying that it is taking place at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is abroad. Gandhi alleged that this shows that the meeting is not important for the PM.
"Manipur has been burning for 50 days, but the Prime Minister remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the Prime Minister himself is not in the country! Clearly, this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister," Gandhi had tweeted.
Earlier this week, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also said that the ongoing violence in Manipur had left a "deep wound" on the conscience of the nation.
In a video message released on the official Twitter handle of the Congress, the party's former president said:
"The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your state (Manipur) and uprooted thousands has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation...Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit."
