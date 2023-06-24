ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Silent Coffin March in Manipur's Churachandpur for 'Tribal Martyrs'

The organisers' press release stated, "participants in this event were clad in black and a human chain was formed."

Saptarshi Basak
Published
Photos
2 min read

A joint students’ body in Manipur's Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, organised a silent coffin march on Saturday, 24 June.

According to a press statement released by the body, "all participants in this event were clad in black and a human chain was formed along the road by 10.30 am, and Village Defence Forces were lined up as informed for the gun salute."

The march, the press statement added, was "was a tribute to Tribal Martyrs."

The state has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May.

Topics:  Manipur violence 

