‘Maharashtra Is Happy That Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik Became CM’: Eknath Shinde
After being sworn-in, Shinde headed to Goa to meet the MLAs who supported him during the rebellion Uddhav Thackeray.
New Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, 30 June, said that not only his Assembly colleagues, but also the state of Maharashtra is happy that “Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister.”
Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport after his swearing-in in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Shinde further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, like his assembly colleagues for maintaining confidence in him.
Shinde, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of a rebel MLA faction from the Shiv Sena, and independents as well.
Shinde said Maharashtra could see this day because of his 50 MLAs.
"My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state," he commented.
Following the oath taking ceremony in Mumbai, Shinde headed back to Goa to meet his colleagues who supported him during his rebellion against Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
The chief minister said that his government would work to the level of expectation set by the people of Maharashtra.
'We Will Take Ahead the Vision of Balasaheb,' Says Shinde
"We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shinde said, adding that his government aims to deliver justice to all sections of society.
When asked about Cabinet expansion, Shinde mentioned that future strategy will be discussed in a meeting with his colleagues
The swearing-in was celebrated by the Shiv Sena MLAs who continued to remain at the resort at Dona Paula in Goa. After landing at Dabolim Airport, Shinde went to the resort, where the MLAs were waiting to welcome him.
While interacting with the media at a resort in Goa’s Dona-Paula, housing the rebel MLAs, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra chief minister thanked PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP leader and now Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for reposing faith in him.
He added that Fadnavis has “shown a big heart” in providing him the opportunity to be chief minister.
The Maharashtra CM also said that he will ensure plenty developmental work in the constituencies of the 50 MLAs who supported him in the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, adding that he is aware of the experience these legislators possess after spending the last two-and-a-half years with them.
He said that the floor test in the Assembly is a "mere formality" as he claimed to enjoy the support of 175 MLAs.
Asked when will he will go to Matoshree – the residence of the Thackeray family – Shinde replied, "You will get to know about it at the right time."
