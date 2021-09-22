ADVERTISEMENT

Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: 14-Day Judicial Custody for Disciple Anand Giri

Anand Giri was presented before the court after a medical examination.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Narendra Giri (left) with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anand Giri (extreme right)</p></div>
Anand Giri, a disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, and an accused in the case of his death, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

He was presented before the court after a medical examination.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

