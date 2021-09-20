Akhada Parishad Head Narendra Giri Found Dead, AAP MP Demands CBI Probe

"When it was time for his disciples to leave in the evening, they found the door was locked from inside. When the disciples broke the door and looked inside, his dead body was hanging from a nylon rope. A suicide note has also been found in which he has written about the torture of Anand Giri," ADG law and order Prashant Kumar has stated.

A forensic team and a special team has reached the site to conduct further investigation into the death, news agency ANI reported.