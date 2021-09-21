'An Irreparable Loss for the Spiritual World': Who Was Mahant Narendra Giri?

Mahant Narendra Giri, leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), was found dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, 20 September.

According to the police, a seven-page suicide note was discovered from the site of death, in which, the religious leader held his disciple Anand Giri, as well as two others, responsible for his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav condoled the Mahant's death, with Yogi Adityanath terming his demise as 'an irreparable loss for the spiritual world'.