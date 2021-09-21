'Person Behind Mahant Narendra Giri's Suicide Won't Be Spared': UP CM Adityanath

Adityanath said a team of senior police officials, including ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj, were investigating the case and had collected several pieces of evidence.

"I remember how he gave his unconditional support to make Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 an international level event. His contribution to religious society is unforgettable," he stated. "It is very sad that he is not with us today. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to his soul," he added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, said that they are even ready for a CBI investigation.

"Matter will be investigated. Culprits will be given the strictest punishment. Government is ready to facilitate all kinds of investigation. If it is needed, we're ready for CBI investigation too. Government won't turn away from demands of Akhada Parishad, whatever they may be," he said, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "A sitting high court judge should conduct an investigation so that the truth behind the incident comes out," reported ANI.

Shiv Sena MLA and Chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said it seems like Hindutva has been strangulated in Uttar Pradesh and also called for a CBI investigation, reported Hindustan Times.

Raut was referring to the April 2020 incident, where two Hindu ascetics and their driver had been lynched at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district. Yogi Adityanath had at that time called for a strict action against the culprits.