Madhya Pradesh: Mob Lynching Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured Over Alleged Cow Smuggling
The incident is said to have happened in Seoni-Malwa area of Narmadapuram district.
A man named Nazir Ahmed was reportedly beaten to death by alleged locals in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Tuesday, 2 August.
The incident is said to have happened in Seoni-Malwa area of Narmadapuram district after some people thrashed Nazir and 2 others on suspicion of illegal cattle smuggling.
The three people beaten were identified as Nazir Ahmed, Shaikh Lala and Mushtaq. All three reside in Maharashtra's Amravati district and were going back there from MP's Narmadapuram in a truck with 30 cows.
Talking to media, Gurkaran Singh, Superintendent of police, Narmadapuram said that a case under murder section of IPC and another one on the illegal cattle smuggling has been registered.
"The information about the incident came to us late on Tuesday night around 12:30pm. The truck was carrying illegal cattle and was boarded by three residents of Amravati. The truck was stopped and around 10-12 people beat the people in the truck. The police reached the spot and admitted all three to the hospital. One of them died. We have registered a case under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder) and a case of illegal cattle smuggling has also been registered."Gurkaran Singh, SP Narmadapuram
Shaikh Lala, one of the thrashed persons, said that they had picked the cows from Nandanwara and were taking them to the market in Maharashtra.
"We got the cows from Nandanwara village, and were taking them to the market in Maharashtra.... we were stopped by the villagers and were beaten a lot."Shaikh Lala
Congress Attacks BJP on Mob Lynching Incident
The Madhya Pradesh Congress party attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that these incidents have become common in BJP ruled MP.
Madhya Pradesh Congress' media department's vice president Narendra Saluja took to Twitter to level allegations against the BJP.
He tweeted: "The incident of mob lynching has come to the fore in Barakhad village of Seoni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh. One person was killed and two people were seriously injured. If someone has done any illegal act, then he should be punished by the law. The accused have connection with the BJP and efforts are being made to save the accused."
