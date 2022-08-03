Madhya Pradesh: Mob Lynching Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured Over Alleged Cow Smuggling

Madhya Pradesh Congress' media department's vice president Narendra Saluja took to Twitter to level allegations against the BJP.

He tweeted: "The incident of mob lynching has come to the fore in Barakhad village of Seoni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh. One person was killed and two people were seriously injured. If someone has done any illegal act, then he should be punished by the law. The accused have connection with the BJP and efforts are being made to save the accused."