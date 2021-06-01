Amit Shah Says Locals to Be Consulted Over Laws: Lakshadweep MP
The MP informed Shah of the growing discontentment with the regulations presented by Lakshadweep administrator.
According to Home Minister Amit Shah, the new draft laws for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep will not be finalised without consulting local representatives, Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal said on Monday, 31 May.
News agency PTI quoted Faizal as saying, “He has assured that whatever laws that are under consideration, they will be sent to Lakshadweep where they will be discussed with the local representatives in the district panchayat. People’s consent will be taken into consideration before they are finalised.”
Faizal had met the Union Home Minister earlier in the day and informed him of the growing discontent with the new draft legislation presented by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Following the meet, Faizal spoke to reporters and said that he had also apprised Shah about the civic movement on the island against Patel’s contentious regulations.
The BJP head of the island AP Abdullakutty spoke to ANI and said, “We discussed the situation in Lakshadweep in detail. The Home Minister has assured to be with the people of Lakshadweep. We'll address all their worries.” He added that a party delegation had met party chief JP Nadda and shah.
Further, Faizal said that he has sought the dismissal of Patel over the new proposals, which include a ban on beef, the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR) and disqualification of panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children, among others.
The MP stated that NCP president Sharad Pawar has sought a meeting with Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.
The Kerala Assembly, meanwhile, passed a bipartisan resolution showing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, demanding the removal of Patel.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.