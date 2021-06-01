Amit Shah Says Locals to Be Consulted Over Laws: Lakshadweep MP

According to Home Minister Amit Shah, the new draft laws for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep will not be finalised without consulting local representatives, Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal said on Monday, 31 May.

News agency PTI quoted Faizal as saying, “He has assured that whatever laws that are under consideration, they will be sent to Lakshadweep where they will be discussed with the local representatives in the district panchayat. People’s consent will be taken into consideration before they are finalised.”

Faizal had met the Union Home Minister earlier in the day and informed him of the growing discontent with the new draft legislation presented by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Following the meet, Faizal spoke to reporters and said that he had also apprised Shah about the civic movement on the island against Patel’s contentious regulations.