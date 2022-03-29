'Vehemently Opposed' Ashish Mishra's Bail Plea in Lakhimpur Kheri Case: UP Govt

The witness had also said in their FIR that they were thrashed with a belt and their clothes were also torn in the attack.

The attack had allegedly taken place on the evening of 10 March, almost immediately after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral sweep in the state of Uttar Pradesh.



The FIR was lodged at Tikonia police station of Lakhimpur Kheri, and the case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The five accused who were named in the FIR (along with a few unnamed persons) were arrested on 11 March and, as pointed out by the state government, released on bail on 14 March.