Lakhimpur Case: SC Revokes Ashish Mishra's Bail, Asks Him to Surrender in a Week
Ashish Mishra has now been asked to surrender within a week.
The Supreme Court, on Monday, 18 April, set aside the bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had led to the deaths of four farmers.
The apex court asked Mishra to surrender within a week.
