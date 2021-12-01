'I Suppose I'm Seen as a Virus Variant': Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Shows Cancelled
Kunal Kamra wrote that threats have been made to shut down the venue where he was supposed to perform.
Comedian Kunal Kamra has taken to Twitter to inform that his shows in Bengaluru, which were scheduled over the next 20 days, have been cancelled.
"They've been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn't get special permissions to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut the venue if I were ever to perform there. I guess this is also part of the COVID protocol and new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now", Kamra wrote.
He added, "For those on Twitter that have been wondering how 'A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy' we can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post climate change era".
Kamra continued with his sarcasm by putting forth some 'points on how to cancel a show'. Among them are - "Inform police that there could be violence" and "Be ready with celebration memes that show your victory and togetherness in missing the point".
"You can also apply this formula to an artist that you don't agree with, you don't find funny or don't like their art. You can also use it to keep yourself busy and keep life exiting", the comedian concluded.
Some time back, comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Bangalore was also cancelled after threats from right-wing groups. Faruqui has constantly been targeted by right-wing groups, with at least 12 of his shows been cancelled in various parts of the country in the past few months.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.