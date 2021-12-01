'I Suppose I'm Seen as a Virus Variant': Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Shows Cancelled

He added, "For those on Twitter that have been wondering how 'A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy' we can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post climate change era".

Kamra continued with his sarcasm by putting forth some 'points on how to cancel a show'. Among them are - "Inform police that there could be violence" and "Be ready with celebration memes that show your victory and togetherness in missing the point".

"You can also apply this formula to an artist that you don't agree with, you don't find funny or don't like their art. You can also use it to keep yourself busy and keep life exiting", the comedian concluded.