Congress' Digvijaya Singh Invites Comics Faruqui, Kamra To Hold Show in Bhopal

This comes after both Kamra and Faruqui were recently denied permission to perform in Bengaluru.

In November, Bengaluru Police had written to the organisers of Faruqui's show in the city, asking them to cancel it. This was after a right-wing organisation had submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to ban the show. At least 12 of Faruqui's shows have been cancelled in the last two months due to threats from right-wing groups.

Soon after Faruqui's show was cancelled, Kamra also announced that his shows in Bengaluru, which were scheduled to be held over 20 days, had been cancelled.

"They've been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn't get special permissions to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut the venue if I were ever to perform there. I guess this is also part of the COVID protocol and new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now", Kamra wrote.